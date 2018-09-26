Pump and pay without leaving car

Fuel retailer Caltex has launched South-east Asia's first phone app-based fuel payment system here.

CaltexGO, an app available on both Apple and Android phones, allows users to pay for their fuel without getting out of their vehicles.

Singapore is the first in the region to launch the payment mode, which went live yesterday.

"Our customers tell us that the main pain point when refuelling is queueing to pay," said Caltex marketing support manager John Sam.

With the app, motorists need not leave their vehicle when refuelling.

They can complete paying for their fuel within 20 seconds or so, said Mr Shahid Ahmed, products manager of Chevron, the parent company of Caltex.

The app will also help users locate Caltex stations, receive alerts on offers, and keep track of loyalty points. By the year end, users will be able to redeem their loyalty points on the phone. Purchases at station convenience stores using the app are also on the cards.

Mr Shahid said the app will be rolled out to other markets in the region in the next few months, and Singaporeans driving up to Malaysia should be able to use it within six months or so.

"It took us one year to develop this," he said, adding that the company worked with partners such as Visa and Diebold Nixdorf on the project. But he would not disclose the investment sum. "We've worked hard to give our customers back five minutes of their time."

Recognising that rivals might be able to replicate the system, Mr Shahid said that the company will capitalise on its lead, which he estimates to be six to 12 months.

In 1999, Mobil launched Speedpass, a transponder-based system which allowed drivers to drive off after refuelling and be billed later.