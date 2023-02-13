Commuters a little happier with public transport, but perceptions on reliability slip: Survey

SINGAPORE – Commuters were marginally happier with bus and train services in 2022 than in 2021, according to an annual poll by the Public Transport Council (PTC).

In the survey covering 5,029 commuters aged 15 and above, the PTC found that 92.7 per cent were satisfied with public transport services, with a mean score of 7.8 out of 10. This compared with 92 per cent and a score of 7.8 out of 10 in 2021.

The poll, which counts any score above six as “satisfied”, found that satisfaction with waiting time improved the most, with a 4.1 percentage point gain, followed by customer service, with a 3.5 percentage point gain.

Reliability, however, slipped by 0.5 percentage points – dragged down by a 2.4 percentage point drop in bus service reliability, which was partially offset by a 1.5 percentage point rise in MRT service reliability.

Perception-wise, fewer commuters felt that public transport had improved in the past year, with 68.5 per cent voting yes, compared with 71.3 per cent in 2021. There were slightly fewer bus commuters who sensed an improvement than train commuters.

Meanwhile, a similar poll for people with disabilities – covering a smaller sample of 537 commuters and their caregivers – found that the mean satisfaction score rose from 7.2 in 2021 to 7.6 in 2022.

Although their absolute scores were lower than the scores given by other commuters, these travellers – and their caregivers – were much happier with public transport than in 2021, compared with their able-bodied counterparts.

The poll found that 91.6 per cent of them were satisfied – a 7 percentage point improvement from 2021, with a mean score of 7.6, versus 7.2 previously.