Public transport fare formula tweaked to make fare changes more predictable for passengers

SINGAPORE - To avoid large swings in fares for passengers who take the bus and train, the way that yearly adjustments to public transport fares are calculated for the next five years has been changed.

Announcing the new fare adjustment formula on Tuesday, the Public Transport Council (PTC) said passenger demand has been taken out of the equation, given the continued uncertainty over the pace and extent of the recovery in public transport ridership post-Covid-19.

The new formula that will be applied from 2023 to 2027 will not use the existing network capacity factor (NCF), which reflects operating costs due to network capacity changes relative to ridership.

Instead, the NCF will be replaced by a fixed “capacity adjustment factor” of 1.1 per cent each year to account for costs related to the expansion of the public transport system.

This fixed component is based on the actual and planned capacity improvements to the public transport network here from 2020 to 2026, and largely reflects the improved connectivity and lower journey times arising from the opening of the Thomson-East Coast Line, the PTC added.

The council was tasked in August 2022 with reviewing the fare adjustment formula to account for changes in commuting patterns, and to balance fare affordability and the financial sustainability of the public transport sector.

Such reviews typically take place every five years. The PTC had formed a 10-member work group to conduct the latest review.

After engaging with commuters in several focus groups and consulting widely with academics, public transport operators and the National Transport Workers’ Union, the PTC said it decided to retain three of the five components that make up the fare formula.

These are the components that reflect year-on-year changes in core inflation, wages and energy prices.

The PTC said replacing the NCF with the fixed capacity adjustment factor will reduce volatility resulting from changes to public transport capacity and ridership.

The NCF previously ranged from 1.6 per cent to 3.9 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

But it was excluded from fare adjustment calculations from February 2020 onwards, as a sharp drop in ridership led to a corresponding spike in the NCF value.