Public Transport Council appoints five new members

The Public Transport Council (PTC) has appointed five new members for a two-year term, starting today.

They include Mr Lim Bok Ngam, a former deputy chief executive of infrastructure and development at the Land Transport Authority, and Mr Lim Boon Wee, the Education Ministry's deputy secretary of services, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement yesterday.

The other new members are: Member of Parliament and lawyer Rahayu Mahzam, who is the associate director of law firm Heng, Leong & Srinivasan; Dr Lynette Cheah, an assistant professor with the engineering systems and design pillar at the Singapore University of Technology and Design; and Mr Thuvinder Singh, the general secretary of the Union of Telecoms Employees of Singapore.

Their appointments to the 16-member PTC were made by Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

At the same time, five people will leave the PTC: Mr Arasu Duraisamy, Mr Gopinath Menon, Mr Karmjit Singh, Mr Sng Chern Wei and Ms Tan Seow Peer.

The ministry also said that Mr Richard Magnus, a retired chief district judge, will continue to chair the council.

The PTC is in charge of regulating public transport fares and ticket payment services. It also advises the Transport Minister on public transport matters.

Its mission is to keep public transport fares affordable for commuters while ensuring sustainability of the public transport system.