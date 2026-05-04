Public consultation on AV laws open till June 30, seeks views on areas like accident payouts

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Autonomous vehicles are currently being tested in Punggol, with ComfortDelGro and Grab offering free rides at the moment.

SINGAPORE – The public can provide feedback to shape proposed laws governing autonomous vehicles (AVs) on Singapore’s roads, including in areas such as accident compensation and the responsibility of operators.

The consultation will run from May 4 until June 30 , and the laws will assure the public of the safety of driverless vehicles and provide “legal clarity” in how businesses operate them, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on May 4.

As current road traffic rules are designed with human drivers in mind, rather than AVs, the proposed laws will set out safety regulations, as well as liability, insurance and enforcement regimes for the operation of driverless vehicles.

The public consultation will focus on four areas.

In terms of the responsibility of key players that deploy AVs, the consultation aims to solicit views on how best to regulate them.

These parties were identified as firms in charge of AV technology, fleet operators, safety operators who are on board the vehicles, and remote operators.

Some examples of regulatory measures cited include rolling out licensing schemes, as well as penalties for serious breaches.

Another area the consultation is trying to get perspective s on is compensation and insurance.

Considerations include keeping premiums affordable and ensuring that payouts are timely, while also being able to cover new risks, such as cyber attacks on AVs.

Since large amounts of data are collected by such vehicles, MOT said it also hopes to get feedback on matters related to data management and cybersecurity.

Lastly, with safety operators currently manning AVs, the consultation wants views on liability issues in the event that accidents happen when control of the vehicle moves from a person to the autonomous system.

Such an incident has happened before.



In January, a ComfortDelGro AV undergoing routine mapping and familiarisation in Punggol collided with a road divider.

The collision occurred after the safety operator took manual control of the vehicle, but was unable to complete the man oeu vre i n time.

The AV had detected an object that was not on the road and automatically drove into the adjacent lane as a precau tion , which prompted the safety operator to intervene.

Those wishing to take part in the public consultation can submit the ir views through go.gov.sg/avpublicconsult.

Punggol has become a testbed for AVs, with Grab and ComfortDelGro testing their offerings in the estate with safety operator s.

Since April 1, the public has been able to try Grab’s autonomous shuttles for free.

Covering three routes, the rides will eventually cost a flat fare of $4 per passenger. Revenue service starts from the middle of 2026 and a discounted fare will be implemented initially.

ComfortDelGro has also followed suit, inviting Punggol residents and grassroots community leaders to try its autonomous shuttle service since April 7, before bookings are rolled out to the rest of the public.

Those trying the service can choose between two routes.