Prompt alerts on disruptions among ideas mooted in point-to-point transport sector review

SINGAPORE - Ideas like training drivers to help wheelchair users and ensuring that drivers and commuters are notified promptly during disruptions were discussed at recent meetings of taxi and ride-hailing service operators, associations representing private-hire car (PHC) and taxi drivers and the Government, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor.

The ongoing discussions, which have been held since November at the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) office in Hampshire Road, were part of a review of the structure and rules surrounding the taxi and ride-hailing service industry, collectively referred to as point-to-point transport.

Announced in September 2023, the review is slated to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

In her Facebook post on Dec 27, Dr Khor said other suggestions raised included “streamlining taxi and PHC regulations” and “promoting more gracious behaviours by both drivers and commuters”.

She did not elaborate on the ideas brought up at the sessions. Nor did the Ministry of Transport do so when contacted by The Straits Times.

Other attendees at the meeting also declined to comment.

As part of the review, the Government wants to improve the availability of such transport services throughout the day, ensure that the providers are able to offer their services with minimal disruptions and that the services cater to the needs of different commuter groups, like those who use wheelchairs or families with young children.

Dr Khor said there are twice as many active PHC drivers as active taxi drivers. Many taxi drivers also take ride-hail bookings.

She added: “The review is timely to ensure the regulatory framework continues to meet the diverse needs of both commuters and drivers.”

On July 7, ComfortDelGro’s ride-hailing app was reported to be down for more than three hours on a Friday night, disrupting plans for some commuters. During this time, it was not possible to book a ride through the platform.

Currently, the differences between the rules governing taxis and PHCs include the statutory lifespan of the vehicles – taxis can only be used for up to 10 years while PHCs do not have a limit. Taxis can also be flagged down instead of being limited to bookings made using a phone or over a smartphone app.

Dr Khor said that PHCs account for almost two-thirds of daily point-to-point trips.

According to data from LTA, an average of 529,000 daily ride-hail trips were made in October. This includes those made on PHCs and taxis. The average daily number of street-hail trips was 80,000, bringing the total to 609,000 trips.

In October 2022, there were 585,000 daily trips, of which 488,000 were through ride-hail and 97,000 were street-hail.

This suggests that even as more trips are made with point-to-point transport, the popularity of getting a taxi by street hail has been waning.

Dr Khor added that LTA is also reaching out to drivers, commuters and academics as part of the review. Engagement exercises, such as focus groups with drivers, have been ongoing since the review was announced in September, ST understands.