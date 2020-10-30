New P2P framework kicks in: Private-hire cars to be inspected regularly, cabbies can sign up with ride-hail firms

SINGAPORE - Private-hire operators are now required by law to ensure their drivers send their vehicles for regular inspections, and to also meet standards for accident rates.

Meanwhile, taxi drivers are now legally allowed to sign up with any ride-hailing companies to provide fixed-fare rides.

These are among changes for the point-to-point transport (P2P) sector that kicked into effect on Friday (Oct 30) under a new regulatory framework.

The framework aims to level the playing field between cabbies and private-hire drivers, and comes under the P2P Passenger Transport Industry Act that was passed in Parliament last year.

It was meant to have taken effect by June this year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Two types of licences - a ride-hail service operator licence and the carpool service operator licence - were introduced to regulate operators here.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Public Transport Council (PTC) said on Friday that Comfort Transportation, Grab, Velox Digital Singapore (Gojek), and Tada Mobility have been awarded the ride-hail licence, which is meant for operators offering booking services through mobile apps.

Grab was also awarded the carpool licence to let it operate its GrabHitch service.

Both types of licences will be valid for three years.

At the same time, local start-up Ryde Technologies has secured a provisional licence to offer both ride-hailing and carpooling services for a year.

LTA said this is to enable Ryde to "fine-tune their operational capabilities in order to meet LTA's regulatory standards for safety and service provision" before they can be considered for full licences.

Existing taxi operators have been automatically moved from the existing taxi service operator licence to the new street-hail service operator licence.

Street-hail service operators also received a limited taxi call booking operator licence to provide call booking services.

LTA and PTC said: "The new framework provides LTA and the PTC with greater regulatory oversight over the P2P sector to protect the safety and interests of P2P commuters and drivers.

"Licensees must comply with the conditions of their licences, including meeting LTA's safety standards and ensuring that partnership arrangements with drivers are non-exclusive in nature."

PTC added the new framework will also enable it to enforce against fare evasion and overcharging by drivers on trips booked through licensed ride-hail service operators.