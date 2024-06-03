Power fault disrupts MRT services from Yew Tee to Woodlands on North-South Line

SINGAPORE - A traction power fault on a stretch of the North-South MRT line has disrupted commutes during peak hour on June 3.

Transport operator SMRT first announced in a Facebook post at 6.08pm that no trains will be plying from Yew Tee to Woodlands. The stops between these stations are Kranji and Marsiling.

Instead, commuters can take free regular bus and bridging bus services between Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands.

In a post at 6.36pm, SMRT advised passengers to take the Thomson-East Coast Line and the Circle Line.

Photos on social media show crowds of commuters at the affected stations and bus stops.