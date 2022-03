SINGAPORE - The police told The Straits Times on Thursday (March 31) that they are probing another two incidents that surfaced on social media showing drivers who stop their cars in road tunnels to shoot photos or videos.

This comes after a similar case on Wednesday, when the police said they are investigating at least seven Honda Civics that had been parked in an underground tunnel in Sime Road, near Lornie Road, for an illegal photo shoot last Saturday.