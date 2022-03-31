Police looking into reports of cars parked in tunnel

The police are investigating reports of a group of Honda Civic drivers who allegedly parked their cars in a public road near Lornie Road for a photo shoot last Saturday.

In images of the gathering uploaded online last Saturday night, at least seven Honda Civics - some of which appear to be modified - are seen parked in formation in a seemingly empty tunnel in the Sime Road underpass that leads to Kheam Hock Road.

It is not clear what time the incident occurred.

One of the images shows the cars parked across the two lanes of the double-white-lined road as several men, believed to be the drivers, inspect the vehicles and take photos.

The cars appear to be 1992 and 1996 Civic models, which are popular among car enthusiasts here and are often modified.

It is understood that the drivers did not have a permit to conduct a photo shoot there.

Netizens lambasted the drivers for hogging the street, with some users commenting that it was a relief that the street seemed empty.

The incident adds to a list of instances involving drivers blocking roads that have riled the public.

On Feb 21, a van driver held up traffic at a carpark in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 by parking in front of other vehicles.

He was said to have shouted at others who told him to move his van and even posed for photos when another road user said he would take shots of his vehicle.

On March 24, a Rolls-Royce Phantom held up traffic in a narrow road in Tiong Bahru for more than 10 minutes as its driver and another man argued heatedly.

Videos of the incident show traffic in Seng Poh Road at a standstill as the Rolls-Royce driver tells the man he cannot pass as a large BMW sport utility vehicle is blocking the road.

The BMW X5 was parked head first in a parking space, with its rear jutting out into the road.

In an unrelated move, the row of bonnet-in parking spaces was removed as part of an effort to pedestrianise the area, according to a post on Sunday on the Tiong Bahru Estate Facebook page.

The post said: "Traffic is expected to be a tad slower as drivers try to adapt to the new traffic flow. Please be patient and do not honk unnecessarily."