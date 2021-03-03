Platform screen doors malfunction at Braddell MRT station during evening peak hour

SINGAPORE - The platform screen doors at Braddell MRT station malfunctioned during the evening peak hour on Wednesday (March 3) and remained open for more than 90 minutes.

The Straits Times understands that the fault, which occurred on the southbound side of the North-South Line station, started at about 5.10pm and was rectified at about 6.45pm.

Trains entering and leaving the station moved at a slower speed for the safety of commuters during that period.

Pictures sent to The Straits Times by a commuter showed the platform doors across the entire station open at about 6pm.

SMRT staff and TransCom officers were seen standing near the open doors to ensure passengers kept their distance.

Station announcements were also broadcast to advise commuters to stay away from the doors.