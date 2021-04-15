Platform at Marina Bay station on Circle Line to be closed from May 15 to June 1

SINGAPORE - One of the two platforms at the Marina Bay station on the Circle Line will be closed from May 15 to June 1 to facilitate works to remove a section of redundant tracks.

Rail operator SMRT said on Thursday (April 15) that it does not expect the move to have any impact on train services.

It will also put up signs to guide commuters.

"Should there be any delay between Marina Bay and Promenade stations, station signage will be available and announcements will be made on the Circle Line," SMRT added.

The redundant tracks that are no longer in use lead to a temporary maintenance facility near Bayfront station, SMRT said.

It will start works to remove the tracks this Sunday.