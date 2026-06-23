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Following the cuts, the 95-octane petrol now costs $3.42 a litre across Esso, Caltex, Shell, Sinopec and SPC.

SINGAPORE – Motorists are getting some relief at the pumps after Esso became the latest major operator to lower the price of 95-octane petrol on June 22, matching the four-cent reductions by Caltex, Shell and Sinopec three days earlier.

Esso also reduced the prices of its other grades of petrol.

Following the cuts, the 95-octane petrol now costs $3.42 a litre across Caltex, Esso, Shell, Sinopec and SPC, according to the Consumers Association of Singapore’s Price Kaki tracking app on June 23.

As for the other grades of fuel, a litre of 92-octane petrol is $3.39 at Caltex, Esso and SPC. Shell and Sinopec do not offer this grade of fuel at their stations.

The price of 98-octane petrol is between $3.93 and $3.94 per litre, while premium petrol stands at $4.12 a litre at Caltex, $4.16 at Shell and $4.06 at Sinopec.

The price of diesel is hovering between $4.16 and $4.22 per litre, having slipped earlier in June by between five and 10 cents. However, it has stayed higher than nearly all grades of petrol.

This is because diesel requires additional refining processes that make it costlier to produce than petrol. Adding upward pressure to the price of diesel is seasonal demand from construction and agriculture, among others.

All prices quoted are before applicable loyalty and credit card discounts.

The slipping pump prices reflect the downturn in global energy markets. The benchmark Brent crude price sat at around US$77 a barrel on June 23 – 19 per cent lower than the US$94 a barrel registered two weeks ago. This follows reports on June 14 that the US and Iran agreed on a new framework to end the war.

Even after the latest round of reductions, fuel prices remain higher than in March, after the escalation of the Middle East war led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel for oil supplies.

In March, a litre of 95-octane petrol cost between $2.91 and $2.92.