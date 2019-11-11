Pedestrian underpass near 2 Bukit Timah schools opening at Stevens MRT station on Nov 23, ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE - A new air-conditioned pedestrian underpass is set to open on Nov 23 at Stevens MRT station on the Downtown Line.

It was initially scheduled to be completed early next year.

The 65m-long pedestrian underpass will directly connect Stevens MRT station with Dunearn Road and Whitley Road.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 11), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the underpass would allow pedestrians to cross Dunearn Road and Bukit Timah Road more safely.

Students from two schools in the area - Singapore Chinese Girls' School and St Joseph's Institution - will also be able to use the underpass when travelling between the train station and their school.

The underpass was constructed using a rectangular tunnel-boring machine which maximises the utilisation of the tunnel space and allowed works to be completed ahead of time, the LTA said.