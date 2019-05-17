Pay train, bus fares with Visa contactless cards from June 6

More commuters will soon be able to pay for trips on trains and buses by tapping their contactless credit cards or mobile phones, with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) expanding its SimplyGo system to Visa card users from June 6.

The system, which was rolled out on April 4 in line with Singapore's Smart Nation and cashless goals, is now only for Mastercard users.

Commuter response since the launch has been encouraging, the LTA said yesterday.

"We are seeing a steady uptake in usage, with an average of over 120,000 daily trips," said its senior group director of public transport Yeo Teck Guan.

"With the inclusion of Visa, more commuters will benefit," he added.

SimplyGo links a user's credit or debit card to the transport providers, eliminating the need for top-ups.

Commuters simply tap the card reader with their card or mobile phone, which must have Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay installed.

The LTA has reminded commuters who are carrying several bank or travel cards to remove the card they wish to use before tapping the fare reader, to prevent multiple charges or delays.

Mr Kunal Chatterjee, Visa's country manager for Singapore and Brunei, said the scheme's expansion will provide greater convenience to visitors here, too.

"We foresee Visa contactless usage in Singapore surpassing the current penetration of over 80 per cent," he added.

All Mastercard and Visa contactless cards with the EMVCo contactless indicator will be accepted for use on public transport.

Commuters who use the ez-link or Nets FlashPay functions on their bank cards will have to go to a general ticketing machine at MRT or LRT stations to switch the payment mode to "bank card" to use SimplyGo.

Until they make the switch, they have to make top-ups upfront.

After the change, such top-ups would not be necessary as fares will be charged as transactions to their credit or debit card directly, just like other contactless card purchases.

Cards with the Cepas logo at the back have ez-link and Nets FlashPay functions.

By signing up for a SimplyGo account, users can see their travel history and the fare charged for each trip on the TransitLink SimplyGo portal (simplygo.com.sg) or its mobile app.

They can also opt to receive push notifications for the fares on the app after each completed trip.