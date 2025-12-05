Passengers at Kembangan, Bedok face longer waits for MRT trains as EWL track work enters last stage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Live testing of trains and other systems is being done on newly installed tracks, said LTA.

SINGAPORE – Passengers at Kembangan and Bedok stations on the East-West Line (EWL) will have to wait for up to 17 minutes for trains, as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) enters the final stage of track works during a scheduled shutdown of MRT services in eastern Singapore.

This is because one platform at the two stations is being used for testing, said LTA on Dec 5.

During this time, live testing of trains and other systems is being done on 4.8km of newly installed tracks leading to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.

The live testing will be confined to off-peak hours so as not to further inconvenience passengers, said Mr Chia Choon Poh, LTA’s group director of rail (electrical and mechanical).

Regular rail service along the affected stretch between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, and between Bedok and Tampines stops, is slated to resume as planned on Dec 9, said Mr Chia.

He said testing began on Dec 4, at slow speeds of 18kmh to test the new tracks , as well as on the third rail supplying power to trains, signalling and other systems.

Once these tests are conducted successfully, LTA will then test the trains at regular speeds of around 80kmh.

While much of the track and the work is exposed to the elements, Mr Chia said workers have been able to continue work despite heavy rain.

Mr Chia said about 880 people have been involved in the round-the-clock works since these started at 1am on Nov 29. They include LTA and SMRT engineers and contractors.

SMRT operates the EWL.

More than 280 employees from LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit, the other rail operator here, have also been involved daily to help direct passengers, Mr Chia added.

SBS Transit is involved because it is helping to run some shuttle buses. It also operates the DTL, which intersects with the EWL at Tampines and Expo stations.

Over the past six days, Mr Chia said the team has been focused on three main tasks.

First, the removal of trackside components, including rail panels and signalling equipment.

Next, the installation of new trackside components.

As part of the work, LTA also created a new junction leading to the new depot. This is for EWL trains, but also to launch Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) trains in the future. The work is being done to prepare the depot to eventually serve three lines: EWL, TEL and the Downtown Line.

Finally, the newly installed equipment are tested in phases. The LTA team has successfully completed the first two tasks, before testing started on Dec 4.

“We are able to launch trains from the new East Coast Integrated Depot, and we are able to run the new trains on the new platform at Tanah Merah station,” said Mr Chia.

The final and most critical step is the testing of trains, he said. “This is where we need to retest the system to make sure that it is safe, reliable and ready for passenger service,” he said.

His team will continue tests over the weekend, he said, and SMRT will then conduct its own tests before normal services can resume.

Services have been shut down to facilitate works connecting the existing EWL to the new depot, which is slated to begin full operations in the second half of 2026 . Two stations, Tanah Merah and Simei, are closed.

The shutdown is scheduled to run from Nov 29 to Dec 8.

Besides connecting the EWL to the new depot, works are also being done on a new platform at Tanah Merah station.

This new platform will allow the TEL to operate on two tracks. The 14km stretch between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport stations will become part of a new TEL extension, which will pass through the future Changi Airport Terminal 5.

The TEL extension is expected to be completed in the mid-2030s, when the new airport terminal opens.

From Dec 9, the eastbound EWL service towards Pasir Ris will operate from the new platform. Passengers who need to transfer between trains will then have to go down to the level of the passenger service centre before ascending to get to the other platform.

This is a change from the previous set-up, where they can simply cross to the other side of the platform to board trains to Changi Airport.

Shuttle bus services

During the 10-day period, those travelling to Tanah Merah and Simei can take bus service Shuttle 7, which runs between Bedok and Tampines stations every three to five minutes.

Those travelling to Expo, and onwards to Changi Airport, can use Shuttle 8, which runs between Bedok and Expo stations at 10-minute intervals.

These shuttle bus services follow the same fare structures as the trains.

Trains are still plying the EWL, though services have been adjusted on some segments. There are shuttle train services between Paya Lebar and Bedok, Pasir Ris and Tampines, and Expo and Changi Airport.

Passengers on both east- and west-bound trains have to alight at Paya Lebar station to continue their journeys beyond that station. The Circle Line at Paya Lebar is not affected.

The ongoing scheduled suspension of train services is the second of three planned, with the third and final one scheduled for the first half of 2026. The first was scheduled to take place from Dec 7 to 10, 2024, but was completed a day earlier than planned.

The final adjustment will disconnect EWL services from the existing Changi Depot, which will be replaced by the new East Coast Integrated Depot.