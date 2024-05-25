Over 25 cyclists caught by LTA, Traffic Police for riding in groups larger than permitted

SINGAPORE – More than 25 cyclists were caught on the morning of May 25 for riding in groups that were larger than permitted.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Facebook later in the day that the cyclists were caught along Clementi Road and West Coast Highway in its latest round of operations with the Traffic Police (TP) against errant cyclists.

Current restrictions, which took effect in January 2022, limit cyclists riding in groups to five if cycling in a single file, or 10 cyclists riding two abreast. There is also a need to maintain a minimum distance of 30m – the equivalent of two lamp posts – between cyclist groups.

In a similar joint enforcement operation by LTA and the TP from the end of April to early May 2024, 16 cyclists were caught for riding in a group larger than 10. Six others were found with non-compliant manual bicycles without a functioning handbrake.

These operations took place in Dunearn Road and Pasir Panjang Road as well as the Woodlands Waterfront area.

Cyclists who flout the rule on group size can be fined $150.

Challenges faced by group cyclists

Seasoned group cyclists told ST that they try their best to follow the rules, although they do not fully understand the rationale behind group cycling restrictions.

On Jan 1, 2022, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) rolled out recommendations by the Active Mobility Advisory Panel (Amap) to place a cap on cyclist groups, as it will ensure that the space they occupy is similar to that of a bus.

For the group size limit, Amap had said bigger cyclist group sizes increased the difficulty in maintaining orderly and predictable conduct among members, which could increase the risks for riders themselves. It added that the gap between cyclist groups would leave enough space for overtaking vehicles.

A member of the Singapore West Cyclist community, Mr Khaw Cheng Chuan, 44, who is head of platform at an information technology firm, said there can be situations where other cycling groups may ride close to his due to the road or traffic conditions, without maintaining a minimum distance of 30m.

But the entire pack of cyclists, including his own group that tried to abide by the rules, may be penalised if enforcement officers catch them at that moment.

Mr Vareck Ng, 22, a member of cycling groups Slow Biking Singapore and Safety for Active Mobility Users, said it is challenging to constantly ensure a 30m gap between different cycling groups, especially while in motion on a bicycle.

The soon-to-be university student noted that this draws cyclists’ attention away from focusing on the road and oncoming traffic.

Stepping up education efforts among all road users, policing errant behaviour among drivers and building cycling-centric infrastructure were among the suggestions group cyclists had to improve road safety for their community.

As some motorists and road users still view cyclists as an annoyance, Mr Marco Mejia, 41, president of Singapore-based cycling community Anza (Australian and New Zealand Association) Cycling, said building their empathy for cyclists will be crucial.

“It is a very small window of inconvenience when you wait for five seconds behind a group of cyclists... it’s more about creating the harmonious sharing of the roads,” he added.