SINGAPORE – More than 2,000 jobs across 18 aviation companies will be on offer at Singapore’s first community aviation career fair, which will be held at Heartbeat@Bedok on Feb 28 and March 1.

These vacancies cover managerial, executive and operational roles.

Ten of the organisations will conduct on-site interviews to enable jobseekers to secure employment more quickly, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in a statement on Feb 27.

The organisations include hospitality company Accor Lounges, security services firm Certis Group, aircraft engine supplier GE Aerospace, air cargo handler SATS, aircraft maintenance provider SIA Engineering Company, and engine repair firm Singapore Aero Engine Services.

The roles on offer include passenger relations officers, auxiliary police officers, component repair technicians, logistics assistants, catering officers, aircraft trainee technicians, and aviation planners.

Other employers at the fair are Changi Airport Group (Feb 28 only), travel services firm Changi Travel Services, CAAS, low-budget carrier Scoot, as well as technology, defence and engineering group ST Engineering.

Part of the East Coast GRC’s year-long East Side Best Careers initiative , the fair is jointly organised with CAAS and the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), in partnership with NTUC’s aerospace and aviation cluster of unions.

Beyond job opportunities, e2i will provide personalised career coaching and advice to support jobseekers in sharpening their job search strategies, said CAAS.

Flight academy Aeroviation, ITE College East , and lifelong training provider NTUC LearningHub (March 1 only) will also set up booths.

In addition, the fair will feature interactive aviation-themed activities for families, such as virtual reality activities and a flight simulator.