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Over 1,000 ChargEco EV charging points handed over to SP Mobility after completion of deal

During the transition, users can continue to access ChargEco’s charging points through their existing app.

SINGAPORE – More than 1,000 public electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Singapore have been transferred to SP Mobility since June 30, following the completion of its acquisition of rival charging service operator ChargEco.

During the transition, ChargEco users can continue to access these charging points through their existing app. Over the next several months, the charging points will be integrated into SP Mobility’s network in phases, according to an announcement by SP Group on July 2.

SP Mobility is part of utilities and national grid provider SP Group.

There will be no changes to the appearance of the ChargEco charging points, an SP Group spokesperson said in response to The Straits Times’ queries. However, backend management has already shifted, with SP Mobility taking over customer service responsibilities since June 30.

Both SP Mobility and ChargEco account holders will be notified by e-mail about the integration, and updates will also be pushed through the two mobile apps and the operators’ websites, said the spokesperson.

The majority of these charging points are located in Housing Board carparks in the central and eastern regions of Singapore, with around 4 per cent located in commercial and private residential properties. These include 16 charging points at seven SAFRA clubhouses and six charging points at Levels 5 and 6 of Wisma Atria in Orchard Road.

Barring costs arising from regulatory requirements or other factors beyond SP Mobility’s control, the cost to use EV chargers at HDB carparks in the east will not change until May 2029. This three-year price freeze was a commitment given by SP Mobility to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore to address concerns raised during a public consultation in January.

This is because SP Mobility and ChargEco were the only two operators awarded the rights to install chargers at HDB carparks in the eastern region, following the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) large-scale public EV charger roll-out tender in November 2022.

It costs 67.8 cents per kWh to use a 7.4kW ChargEco charger in areas like Bedok, Tampines and Pasir Ris, while SP Mobility charges 69.8 cents per kWh for its 7.4kW chargers in these areas.

Charging points in HDB carparks in the central region are operated by ChargEco and Charge+.

Dean Cher, SP Mobility’s managing director, described the acquisition as “an important step towards a more consolidated and efficient EV charging landscape in Singapore”.

Currently, EV-Electric Charging, the LTA subsidiary responsible for the charger roll-out, lists seven operators on its website accounting for 8,275 chargers across Singapore. Of these, SP Mobility has 1,596 charging points, while ChargEco has 1,098.

Correction note: This report has been updated to reflect SP’s clarification that ChargEco’s charging points were transferred to SP Mobility on June 30.