Over 100 PMD users warned on first day of footpath ban

More than 100 riders of electric scooters and other personal mobility devices (PMDs) were warned by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for riding on footpaths yesterday.

In response to queries, the LTA said it had issued more than 100 warnings as of 5pm, on the first day of the ban on e-scooters on footpaths.

The ban will progressively be expanded to other motorised PMDs, such as hoverboards and unicycles, by the first quarter of next year.

The LTA said it will issue warnings to errant riders till Dec 31, but will take "strict enforcement action" in serious cases.

"Subsequently, from Jan 1, 2020, those caught riding an e-scooter on footpaths will be liable for a fine of up to $2,000 and/or jail of up to three months," it said.

In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, the LTA said it deployed enforcement officers in Ang Mo Kio, Jurong and Toa Payoh to warn e-scooter riders travelling on footpaths that they are no longer allowed to do so.

"We are issuing warnings at this stage to give users some time to adjust to the new rule," the LTA said.

The authority will take "a zero tolerance approach" from next year.

Under new rules announced on Monday, users of e-scooters are banned from riding their devices on the 5,500km of footpaths in Singapore. This means that the use of e-scooters, which are already banned on roads, will be confined to 440km of cycling paths.

Related Story Fewer riders of e-scooters on footpaths but some are undeterred

Some PMD users attempted to get around the new ban by riding their devices on grass patches alongside footpaths.

But the National Parks Board said yesterday that PMD users should not ride on the green verges beside footpaths without permission. If convicted of doing so, offenders can be fined up to $5,000.