Over 10% of new car registrations in 2022 are EVs, charging network deployment a priority: Iswaran

SINGAPORE - Electric vehicles (EVs) made up more than 10 per cent of all new car registrations so far in 2022.

The monthly EV registration adoption rate in September hit a new high of 19 per cent, nearly triple the monthly adoption rate seen in 2021.

To anticipate and support the growing needs of EVs, the Government is making the deployment of the national EV charging network a priority.

The updates were given by Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Wednesday at the opening of the Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

EV adoption as private cars is on the rise. It was reported earlier that EVs represented 8.4 per cent of all new car registrations in the first five months of 2022.

In April, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) called its first large-scale tender for the deployment of EV chargers in nearly 2,000 Housing Board carparks. The tender covers five geographical zones, with two tender packages per zone.

The contracts have a validity period of 10 years. Work to put in these new chargers is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.

Mr Iswaran said that 11 EV charging operators have submitted proposals and LTA has selected five. The successful tenderers will need to deploy and operate at least three EV charging points at each HDB carpark by the end of 2025.

After that, the tenderers will be able to put in and operate up to 12 EV charging points per carpark as demand increases in the future.

The LTA will announce the details of the tender results later on Wednesday.

The large-scale tender follows an earlier one that was awarded in September 2021. This consisted of more than 600 charging points in public carparks. To date, 60 per cent of the designated sites are said to have started operation.

As part of efforts to make the transport system greener, the Government is also beefing up the public transport system, which Mr Iswaran described as “the most environmentally sustainable mode of mass transport”.