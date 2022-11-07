Opening of Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 to cut off-peak train intervals to 6 minutes

SINGAPORE - Trains on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will arrive at stations every six minutes during off-peak hours when the third stage of the rail line opens for passenger service on Nov 13.

This is down from the current interval of nine minutes.

Peak-hour train frequency for the TEL will remain at five minutes, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in response to queries. The authority has said that it will review the train frequencies as ridership on the TEL increases.

Trains typically arrive at stations every two to three minutes on other MRT lines during the peak hours of 7am to 9am, and every five to seven minutes during off-peak times.

LTA and rail operator SMRT said they have conducted extensive testing in anticipation of the increased frequency and passenger load for the TEL. Another 11 stations from Stevens to Gardens by the Bay will open on Nov 13, to add to the current nine.

In an interview, LTA group director for rail (electrical and mechanical) Yee Boon Cheow said tests were done using train frequencies higher than what is used for passenger service, to ensure the systems can cope with the increased load.

In August, LTA, SMRT and contractors conducted a two-day stress test involving 180 workers before the 11 TEL Stage 3 (TEL3) stations were handed over to the operator for further operational testing.

SMRT’s managing director for the TEL, Mr Shahrin Abdol Salam, said the operator has validated its operating procedures and processes ahead of the opening.

“In TEL3, we have four stations with stacked platforms, instead of the usual island platforms. Our trial run scenarios were developed and added to sharpen our response in dealing with incidents occurring at the different platforms,” he said.

One issue being ironed out before TEL3 opens is the loud train noise along existing sections of the MRT line that some commuters have complained about.

LTA’s Mr Yee attributed this to uneven train tracks, which are being smoothed out so commuters do not face the same issue when TEL3 begins service.

After TEL2 opened to the public in August 2021, commuters posted online about louder-than-usual noise during their train rides. On opening day, a user of online forum Reddit posted a photo of a noise reading made on an Apple Watch while travelling from Mayflower to Lentor, showing that the ambient noise on the train was 97 decibels – equivalent to the sound of a running motorcycle engine.

Asked about this, Mr Yee said noise measurements are part of the tests conducted, but these take an average reading rather than measure “instantaneous noise” at specific points.

“This is something that, for newer lines, we will take into consideration,” he said. “The noise issue for TEL1 and TEL2 is being managed. We know what the issue is... and for certain stretches, we will slow down the train a bit.”

In all, there are about 20 systems that need to be tested after a new MRT line is built, and checks must also be done to ensure these systems – which include the trains, tracks, signalling system and power supply – can work well with one another, said Mr Yee.