Open category COE hits record $125,000; car COE premiums fall in first tender after quota increase

SINGAPORE - The price of certificates of entitlement (COEs) in two car categories fell, while the Open category premium set a record at $125,000 on Wednesday, in the first tender exercise since the quota was increased due to a one-time adjustment.

The COE premium for motorcycles bounced back up after the drop seen at the last tender exercise two weeks ago. At $10,602, the premium for motorcycle COEs now costs more than twice as much as the $5,002 price set on May 4.

When the tender exercise closed at 4pm on Wednesday, 1,438 bids had been received for the allocated quota of 571 motorcycle COEs. This was significantly higher than the 510 to 668 bids registered at the earlier exercises so far in 2023.

The price for the Open category COE of $125,000 was 0.8 per cent higher than the $124,002 set at the previous tender. It broke the record of $124,501 which was set at the second tender exercise in April 2023.

COE premiums for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, finished at $92,000, down 8.91 per cent from the previous price of $101,001.

For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the premium ended at $113,034 – a drop of 5.33 per cent from the price of $119,399 set previously.

The supply of COEs for the two car categories received a boost from the one-time adjustment announced in Parliament on May 8. The number of COEs for smaller, less powerful cars was raised by 24 per cent, while larger, more powerful ones saw an addition of 15 per cent more COEs.

The price of commercial vehicle COE – which is applicable to vans, trucks and lorries – ended at $77,501, a 2.53 per cent increase from the $75,589 seen two weeks ago.