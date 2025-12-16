Oman Air to start non-stop flights from S’pore to Muscat from July 2

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - From July 2, 2026 , Oman Air will operate non-stop flights from Singapore to Muscat , the capital city of Oman, four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday.

The journey will take less than eight hours , with round-trip tickets for a one-week itinerary costing about $ 650 in the cheapest economy super saver tier, according to information on the airline’s website.

Tickets are available via Oman Air’s website and app, the airline announced in a statement on Dec 16 .

A Boeing 737 Max , which has 12 business class seats and 150 economy seats , will ply the route , the website showed.

At present, there are no direct flights from Changi Airport to Muscat International Airport or Salalah International Airpor t, which is Oman’s secondary international airport.

Mr Con Korfiatis , the chief executive of Oman Air , said the new route builds on the airline’s growing network while strengthening the connection between Oman and Singapore.

“With demand growing for distinctive destinations and high-quality travel experiences, this service expands choice for both leisure and business travellers,” he added.

Unlike its other Gulf neighbours and their sprawling skyscrapers, Oman favours low-rise architecture to preserve its cultural identity.

Its tallest building is the 53m-high Sheraton Oman Hotel in Muscat, based on information from the Council on Vertical Urbanism .

For comparison, Singapore’s tallest building, the 64-storey Guoco Tower , is more than five times taller .

Besides its traditional architecture and marketplaces, or souks , Oman also boasts a mix of landscapes, ranging from deserts to mountains and shorelines. Scuba diving near Muscat is a popular activity.

With the introduction of the non-stop flights between Singapore and Oman, Mr Lim Ching Kiat, the executive vice-president for air hub and cargo development at Changi Airport Group (CAG) , said the direct service will introduce an “exciting city link” to its connectivity network.

Currently, some 100 airlines operate about 7,000 weekly scheduled flights from Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to more than 160 cities across the globe.