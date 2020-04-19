Of taxes, COE prices and a dreaded virus

For the first time since they were implemented, Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) and the vehicle quota system have been completely suspended this month as Singapore's war against the Covid-19 pandemic escalates.

This will have a significant impact on government revenue from vehicle-related taxes and duties.

Budget 2020 statements note that revenue from vehicle quota premiums (certificates of entitlement, or COEs) for the current financial year was expected to shrink by 9 per cent to $2.64 billion. The projection was based on a smaller supply of COEs this year, and was done before the bidding suspension.

Excluding COE, revenue from vehicular taxes was projected to fall by 8 per cent to $2.27 billion - essentially because fewer vehicles will be registered with a smaller COE supply. Revenue from motor vehicle excise duty was expected to fall by 7 per cent to around $359.5 million.

A one-month suspension could translate to vehicle-related taxes falling by another $440 million or so this year. This would exclude other collections, such as those from fuel duty and ERP. A one-month suspension of ERP may cost between $15 million and $20 million, based on past revenue figures.

With a large part of the population working from home and all students doing home-based learning this month, motor vehicle usage has also fallen. That means petrol duty revenue could shrink by between tens of millions and hundreds of millions - depending on how long the circuit breaker measures last.

While the drop in tax revenue clearly has long-term implications for a country facing its largest Budget deficit yet ($44.3 billion), vehicle buyers and sellers probably have more immediate concerns. Such as what happens when COE bidding resumes next month.

That is a valid concern, and one that is difficult to address simply because the month-long suspension of bidding is unprecedented.

Examining the various possible scenarios might give us an inkling as to what is in store.

Scenario one: This month's COE quota is lumped together with next month's. While the May-July quota is expected to be slightly smaller than the February-April quota, combining two months' worth of COEs into one will quite likely create an oversupply situation, which in turn will result in prices plunging.

This is especially so when there are no new car transactions during this stay-home period. So, there will be only a month's worth of orders in hand, not two.



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Even if there was pent-up demand for cars, this demand requires time to manifest itself. It is highly unlikely a whole month's worth of buying will be done over one weekend.

Hence this scenario is unlikely, even if it leads to swift restitution of COEs "owed", and the system returns to normalcy quickly.

Scenario two: Distributing this month's COEs over the remaining months of the year.

This is a more likely scenario. Spreading this month's unused quota over eight months will not post the shock effect of the first option. And since the remaining quotas of the year are expected to yield slightly fewer COEs than now, they could well absorb this month's quota without causing significant fluctuations in prices.

Adopting this course of action will still allow this month's quota to be consumed this year and so avert or mitigate the tax revenue drops mentioned earlier.

Scenario three: Saving this month's quota for next year. There is merit to this, even if it is a more drawn-out process. The biggest reason is that the quota for next year is expected to shrink significantly. In fact, annual quotas are expected to continue shrinking until 2023.

So, saving this month's quota for next year - or even the next three years - may not be a bad thing. While one month's worth of COEs is unlikely to offset the expected annual supply contractions, a small buffer is better than no buffer at all.

How will these actions affect COE prices? Well, the first one will undoubtedly lead to prices falling - quite likely, sharply.

Prices may still fall with the second option, since economic uncertainty will loom large. The pandemic is taking a huge toll on businesses. Even with the Government doling out $60 billion in aid packages, the economy will take time to revert to pre-pandemic days.

For stability, the third option may be the best. Since COE quotas hinge on cyclical patterns, bolstering the upcoming "dry" years will go a small way towards flattening the COE curve - just as the COE revalidation trend is helping to do.

Motorists revalidate their vehicle COEs when they want to keep them beyond 10 years. This trend, which started to take off five years ago, helps to even out the peak-and-trough pattern of COE allocations.

A flatter supply pattern is desirable because it has less tendency to lead to price fluctuations. Price fluctuations are undesirable for a variety of reasons, including uncertainty for sellers, anxiety for buyers (who are often asked to "top up" when premiums rise), impact on resale value and, of course, an unpredictable revenue stream for the Government.

Meanwhile, vehicle buyers and sellers will have to brace themselves for a minor upheaval when business resumes.

Trade-in used vehicles would have depreciated by one month, and prices agreed upon by buyer and seller before the business suspension may have to be revised. For a three-year-old sedan with a scrap value of $10,000 and a trade-in value of $50,000, a one-month depreciation translates to around $480.

Dealers will no doubt pressure consumers to bear the entire cost, but a fairer arrangement would be for both buyer and seller to share it.

Motorists who wish to extend the lifespan of their cars beyond 10 years should note that this month's prevailing quota premium (PQP or a moving average that they pay for the extension) will apply next month.

This month's PQP for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp is $32,875. For cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, it is $33,568. The former is the lowest this year, while the latter is at its lowest in more than a year.

PQP is unlikely to move significantly when bidding resumes next month.

Uncertainty looms on the new-car front too. Motor distributors will not know how to price their vehicles because the COE trend is now an unknown (well, a bigger unknown with the one-month suspension).

And the sooner the authorities decide what they will do with this month's quota, the better clarity for all.

Clearly, the Land Transport Authority's course of action will depend largely on whether the circuit breaker measures are lifted or extended. If the infection rate does not fall appreciably (or worse, continues to rise), an extension is not out of the question. In which case, all bets are off.