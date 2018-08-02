oBike Singapore allegedly transferred $10 million to Hong Kong operations, says liquidator

SINGAPORE - oBike Singapore had allegedly transferred about $10 million collected from users here to its Hong Kong operations, the company's liquidators revealed on Thursday (Aug 2).

The pre-payment, purportedly for the supply of bicycles, has not been returned, and letters of demands will be issued to oBike Hong Kong and founder Shi Yi regarding this, liquidator FTI Consulting said.

On Wednesday afternoon, FTI Consulting held a meeting at Shaw Tower, which more than 30 creditors attended.

During the two-hour session, the creditors voted to confirm the appointment of FTI Consulting's Joshua James Taylor and Yit Chee Wah as the liquidators for oBike.

Mr Taylor told reporters following the meeting: "What we have found... is that the deposit holders' money came into the Singapore account and thereafter was transferred to oBike Hong Kong."

Under the accounts, oBike Hong Kong provided a loan to Singapore, he added. "What we've seen in the accounts and what they have done is netted off the two amounts to say nothing's owed," he alleged.

Mr Taylor said this was "not appropriate" and FTI Consulting will be looking at unwinding this transaction, to show that money is being owed to oBike Singapore and has to be paid back.

The Chinese-founded oBike abruptly ceased operations in June this year (2018).

As of Aug 1, oBike users had filed claims of around $350,000 with FTI Consulting, said a participant who attended the meeting. This is for deposits placed with oBike to use the shared bicycles.

More than $739,000 worth of claims have been filed by companies and organisations against oBike, such as vendors who provided bike collection and redistribution services. The Business Times had also reported that oBike owed fees to a public relations company and a logistic firm for services rendered.

During the meeting, FTI Consulting said it will look into whether there were any financial breaches or lapses.

oBike, which started operations here in January 2017, chalked up losses of $4.25 million in the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017.