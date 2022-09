SINGAPORE - Just 140 cars were registered under the off-peak car (OPC) scheme between January and July - with the rebates undercut by rising certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums making the option less attractive.

The 140 figure represents just 0.74 per cent of total car registrations and comes amid a shrinking backdrop of OPC cars. There were just 10,293 - identified by their red registration plates - on the road in July. In 2012, the figure was 45,173.