NTU unveils Singapore-made aircraft prototype at Singapore Airshow

The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) prototype by NTU being unveiled on the first day of the Singapore Airshow.

SINGAPORE – The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is hoping to put a locally designed and made aircraft that can carry people and cargo in the skies, unveiling a prototype on Feb 3.

With an 8m wingspan and eight lift rotors that can fly in confined spaces, the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) prototype is on display at the Singapore Airshow 2026, which runs from Feb 3 to 8 .

Such aircraft can potentially be used as air taxis, to transport cargo or for emergency medical services, although they remain in the testing phase and have not been rolled out for commercial use.

In a statement, NTU said the prototype combines the “aerodynamic efficiency of a conventional aeroplane with the hovering capability of a helicopter”.

The aircraft took more than three years to develop.

While its uses beyond being a research tool has yet to be determined, NTU’s Vice President (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) Louis Phee said the hope is for the prototype to eventually become a commercial endeavour that can operate locally and abroad.

NTU added that it will continue working with industry partners to see how the technology can be taken further, with the aim of developing a prototype that can carry people and cargo.

The aircraft prototype has an 8 metre wingspan. ST PHOTO: AQIL HAMZAH

Various organisations collaborated on the project, including Eaton Aerospace, autopilot manufacturer Embention, research agency A*STAR, as well as Republic Polytechnic.

Leading the research programme was Professor James Wang, from the university’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, who worked at aviation firms Sikorsky Aircraft and AgustaWestland.

While at AgustaWestland , Prof Wang designed and invented the world’s first experimental eVTOL.

On his latest project, he said: “This is a real opportunity for Singapore to establish itself as a key technology innovator, to claim the lead in the eVTOL space in South-east Asia, and to show the world the depth of our academic and industry expertise.”

Prof Wang added that the prototype will function as a platform for further research to be done, with lessons gleaned meant to support Singapore’s longer-term ambitions in aerospace innovation and advanced air mobility.