Not ideal for workers to be transported on lorries, but ban will have knock-on effects: Govt

SINGAPORE - The Government recognises that it is “not ideal” for workers to be transported on lorries, but there are genuine concerns from employers about the knock-on effects of a ban, said several government bodies on Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement to the media, the authorities said: “If the companies are unable to operate their businesses, there will be knock-on effects on society, including delays affecting new housing projects, polyclinics and MRT lines, as well as higher costs for all Singaporeans.

“Their employees – both Singaporean and migrant workers – would also risk losing their jobs if the companies close down.”

The Government’s statement comes after two lorry accidents in July injured 37 people, including migrant workers, renewing a decades-old plea to ban the practice of ferrying workers with lorries.

The joint statement was issued by the Ministry of Transport, the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Manpower, the Building and Construction Authority, Enterprise Singapore, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Singapore Police Force.

In the past fortnight, two petitions urging safer transport for workers were co-signed and jointly issued by a total of 100 groups and individuals.

Meanwhile, more than 20 business groups on Tuesday urged the Government to carefully consider any regulatory changes, citing “real, practical and operational” complexities.

The Government on Wednesday said that in view of the challenges and trade-offs, it had encouraged companies and industry associations to work towards alternative transport arrangements for their workers without removing an exception under the Road Traffic Act allowing workers to be transported in lorries.

It said existing measures - including mandating that the front passenger cabin be fully occupied before the rear deck can be used to ferry workers - have improved safety and reduced the risks for workers.

The average number of deaths from accidents involving persons on board lorries has halved, from about six yearly between 2013 and 2017, to around three per year between 2018 and 2022.

The average number of injured persons on board lorries has also come down by about a third.

In the past five years, persons on board lorries - including those sitting in the front passenger cabins - form, on average, about 4 per cent of total injuries from road traffic accidents each year.

Meanwhile, motorcycles made up the highest proportion of injuries caused by vehicles, at about 50 per cent yearly.

The Government said: “Hence, our efforts will remain evidence-based and focus on improving safety for all road users.

“We will also continue to roll out measures that address a multitude of factors behind accidents, such as driving behaviours and vehicle speed.”