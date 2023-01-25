North-South Corridor: Foundations for road tunnels about 50% complete

SINGAPORE - A $7.47 billion project to build an integrated transport corridor from northern Singapore to the city is approaching the halfway point of its nine-year construction timeline, after Covid-19 delayed it by a year.
Work on the 21.5km North-South Corridor (NSC), which starts in Admiralty Road West and ends in East Coast Parkway near Republic Boulevard, started in 2018, and is on track to be completed from 2027 onwards.
Comprising an 8.8km viaduct in the north and 12.3km of underground road tunnels in the south, as well as continuous bus lanes and cycling trunk routes, the NSC promises to cut travel time from Woodlands, Sembawang, Yishun and Ang Mo Kio to the city by up to 30 minutes when ready.
Providing an update on the progress of the project, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times that the current work involves the installation of diaphragm walls and diversions of utilities and traffic that come with it – a key step before tunnel construction can begin.
Diaphragm walls are reinforced concrete walls that outline underground tunnels, acting both as a supporting structure during tunnel excavation and as a permanent foundation and wall after the tunnels are completed.
LTA has to make room for this construction work beforehand by diverting important utilities that cut across the NSC, such as power and telecommunication lines.
It said it is working with various agencies to sequentially divert affected utility lines. This is being done in phases to minimise disruption to these essential services.
The installation of the diaphragm walls for the NSC is about 50 per cent done, said LTA.
Once the foundations are set up, excavation of the road tunnels can begin, and the roof and base of the tunnels can then be built.
According to previous reports, the NSC road tunnels are expected to be complete in 2026.
The reinstatement of roads and other paths above the tunnels is estimated to be finished from 2027. LTA intends to work with residents in various towns to redesign these surface streets.
It said the NSC is Singapore’s largest cut-and-cover tunnel project, and the fact that it runs through areas that are densely built-up – both above and below ground – adds to its complexity.
Cut-and-cover refers to a traditional tunnelling method that involves excavating a deep trench, constructing the tunnel, and then returning the surface to its original state. The 9km Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway tunnel was also built using this method.
LTA also revealed that a section of the NSC tunnels along Thomson Road will be stacked, with the south-bound tunnel on top and the north-bound tunnel below, as there is little room there for the tunnels to be built side by side.
In Novena, these stacked tunnels will be mere metres away from the existing North-South MRT line.
To overcome the challenge this poses, advanced trenchless construction methods that have been successfully used in other countries for construction near existing railways will be used in Singapore for the first time, LTA said.
These works are expected to commence in 2024.
While the NSC’s promise of shorter journeys to the city and transformed streetscapes edges closer to reality, nearby residents and businesses have expressed concerns about having to put up with the construction noise, vibrations and traffic diversions for another four years.
“The noise is just too much. I can’t believe there’re still so many years of enduring this,” said lorry driving instructor Lim Sing Chye, 65, who lives right next to an NSC work site at Block 207 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.
LTA has told ST that construction noise from the NSC is expected to be more contained after the foundation works are completed and excavation begins in 2023.
Mr Ang Mau Koon, an LTA deputy director for the NSC project, said: “In any heavy civil engineering works, like what we are doing now, there will unfortunately be noise arising from the works. We are trying our best to minimise it.”
The NSC was first conceived in 2008 purely as an expressway for motor vehicles. It was reconceptualised in 2016.
When completed, it will have 16 entrances and 17 exits, directly connecting the northern region of Singapore to the city. It is expected to relieve traffic on the Central and Bukit Timah expressways, and major arterial roads such as Marymount Road and Thomson Road.
By channelling vehicular traffic to underground tunnels and above-ground viaducts, the NSC will also help free up surface road spaces. These spaces can then be repurposed as bus lanes, community spaces, and walking and cycling paths with ample greenery, LTA said.
Overcoming construction challenges
Currently being built, the 21.5km North-South Corridor will link the north of Singapore to the city centre when it is ready from 2027. The complex transportation project will run through densely built-up areas both above and below ground. The multiple challenges this poses require innovative solutions, including two tunnelling methods never used here before.