North-South Corridor could free up 30 football fields of road space in S’pore for other uses

SINGAPORE – A 21.5km transport corridor stretching from Admiralty to Rochor, which will be completed in phases from 2027, could free up surface road space the size of about 30 football fields for other uses, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said on Saturday.

This could mean wider footpaths, dedicated cycling and bus lanes, more greenery and new community spaces for those living and working near the upcoming North-South Corridor (NSC).

Surface road traffic along this stretch will be diverted to an 8.8km viaduct in the north and 12.3km of underground road tunnels in the south that are currently being constructed as part of the $7.47 billion project, freeing up space for these amenities, Dr Khor said.

She was speaking at a public engagement session jointly organised by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the National Parks Board (NParks) to gather ideas and feedback about how best to redesign the freed-up road space.

Attendees included grassroots volunteers and members of NParks’ Friends of the Parks initiative.

Saturday’s session was the first in a series of “visioning” workshops that will be held by the authorities over the next six months. An online survey is also being conducted at the same time, and those who wish to participate in the physical workshops can use the survey form to register their interest.

Insights gathered from these public engagements will be used to develop a detailed masterplan for the NSC, which will be unveiled some time in 2025, LTA and NParks said.

This masterplan will then be subjected to further public consultations before it is implemented.

“(Thirty football fields) is a lot of space in land-scarce Singapore. Valuable space,” Dr Khor told the 37 participants at Saturday’s workshop.

“What we are working on today is how to reimagine, rejuvenate, repurpose these spaces.”

Calling the NSC a “game changer”, Dr Khor said significant progress has been made on what is a complex, complicated project, with 50 per cent of the foundations for the underground tunnels now completed.

It was reported earlier that the viaduct portion of the NSC from Admiralty Road West to Lentor Avenue is set to open in 2027. The remaining road tunnels from Lentor Avenue to East Coast Parkway will be ready only in 2029, two years later than previously announced.

Dr Khor said on Saturday: “It is a challenge to build this North-South Corridor, as it runs through very densely built-up areas... With Covid-19 and supply chain disruptions, there has been some delay.”

Thanking “long-suffering” residents and businesses for their patience, she added that the spaces being worked on will be returned to the community in a better shape as soon as possible.

She said: “If they are completed first, we will let you enjoy these stretches before the completion of the whole project.”