North-South Corridor: 3 key gripes from residents and how LTA is dealing with them

SINGAPORE - Noise, vibrations and traffic diversions. These are the three major bugbears that residents and businesses near the upcoming North-South Corridor (NSC) have about the construction work that has been going on right at their doorsteps.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that efforts are being made where possible to minimise these inconveniences.
Noise and vibrations
Currently, the NSC works are largely centred on building diaphragm walls for the 12.3km of underground road tunnels that will be part of the integrated transport corridor.
The construction of these reinforced concrete walls – which form the foundation and permanent walls for the tunnels – is the main source of noise and vibrations that the residents have complained about.
These works are critical to safety, as the diaphragm walls protect existing structures and ensure the stability of the construction site. Hence, they must be completed in a continuous manner without stopping, said LTA.
This is why, even though the plan is for other noisy work to end by 10pm, diaphragm wall construction is often carried out late into the night.
LTA said the diaphragm walls are typically built in 6m segments, and it takes about a week to complete each panel, depending on the ground conditions.
The process involves excavating a trench, filling it with a stabilising fluid, inserting a steel cage, and then pouring in concrete to form the wall panel.
For the NSC, the diaphragm walls are being built to a depth of 20m to 50m, equivalent to seven to 16 storeys underground.
If there are hard rock layers to be excavated, more time and energy are needed, which in turn lead to more noise.
Vibrations may also be induced when the trench excavation for the diaphragm walls reaches the underground rock layer, the authority said.
Mitigation
LTA said that it carries out daily real-time vibration and noise monitoring, and that pre-condition surveys are conducted by specialists before works begin so that these disturbances can be managed before and during construction.
Meanwhile, the physical measures put in place to reduce construction noise include the erection of temporary noise barriers near surrounding buildings.
Noise enclosures and mufflers are also fitted onto construction machinery to tackle the noise issue at the source.
Inflatable noise barriers are added where feasible.
However, these preventive measures have their limits.
For instance, the noise barriers cannot be built too high as taller barriers require larger foundations, and the machines cannot be completely enclosed as this poses a risk of overheating.
Traffic diversions
The NSC is being built in densely built-up areas, which means there is limited space for LTA and its contractors to manoeuvre. Road traffic has to be diverted as a result, to make room for the construction works.
For instance, traffic junctions in Novena have been reconfigured twice already – in October 2020, and again in October 2022.
LTA said such traffic diversions are implemented during off-peak hours to minimise disruptions. They are planned such that traffic is passable in all directions throughout the duration of the construction works.
The impact of the diversions is also monitored continuously, and adjustments are made to the traffic scheme and traffic light timings, if necessary, LTA added.
“We constantly have to compete for space to do our work safely but, at the same time, not disrupt traffic too much. So, it is a delicate balance,” Mr Ang Mau Koon, an LTA deputy director for the NSC project, said.
Engagement
For Mr Ang and the NSC project team, talking to affected residents, businesses and other stakeholders has also been a major aspect of their work.
He said LTA collects feedback through engagement with stakeholders and makes improvements where possible.
For instance, if there are new products that can better shield against the construction noise, LTA will encourage NSC contractors to use them.
LTA said it also works closely with residents to inform them of upcoming works.
This is done through circulars, regular project updates to grassroots advisers and community leaders, as well as LTA’s social media platforms.
Other engagement efforts include door-to-door visits, town-hall meetings and roadshows.
Mr Ang said: “Stakeholder management is very important. Thankfully, most people are quite understanding.”