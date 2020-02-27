North-East Line hit by power fault; no regular train service between Punggol and Buangkok MRT stations

ST VIDEO: ONG WEE JIN
Commuters queueing for the free bridging bus service at Sengkang MRT station to Buangkok MRT station due to a power fault.
Commuters queueing for the free bridging bus service at Sengkang MRT station to Buangkok MRT station due to a power fault.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Commuters queueing at Sengkang MRT station, on Feb 27, 2020.
Commuters queueing at Sengkang MRT station, on Feb 27, 2020.PHOTO: TATA SMRT/ FACEBOOK
Commuters waiting for the train at Buangkok MRT station.
Commuters waiting for the train at Buangkok MRT station.PHOTO: TINO TAN/FACEBOOK
SBS Transit said that the train service on the NEL is available only between Harbourfront (above) and Buangkok MRT stations.
SBS Transit said that the train service on the NEL is available only between Harbourfront (above) and Buangkok MRT stations.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
32 sec ago

SINGAPORE - There is no regular train service between Punggol and Buangkok MRT stations on the North-East Line on Thursday morning (Feb 27) due to a power fault.

SBS Transit said in a tweet at about 6am that the regular train service on the NEL is available only between Harbourfront and Buangkok MRT stations.

It said in the tweet that it is providing a shuttle train service on one platform between Punggol and Buangkok MRT stations, but it did not state the service frequency. 

It is also providing free regular and bridging bus services between both stations.

The service disruption is still ongoing.

Topics: 

Branded Content