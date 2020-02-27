North-East Line hit by power fault; no regular train service between Punggol and Buangkok MRT stations

SINGAPORE - There is no regular train service between Punggol and Buangkok MRT stations on the North-East Line on Thursday morning (Feb 27) due to a power fault.

SBS Transit said in a tweet at about 6am that the regular train service on the NEL is available only between Harbourfront and Buangkok MRT stations.

It said in the tweet that it is providing a shuttle train service on one platform between Punggol and Buangkok MRT stations, but it did not state the service frequency.

It is also providing free regular and bridging bus services between both stations.

The service disruption is still ongoing.