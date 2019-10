SINGAPORE - The train services on the Sengkang LRT line have resumed, SBS Transit announced in a tweet at 8.04am on Tuesday (Oct 1) morning.

The services on the line were disrupted from 6.08am due to a system fault.

Free bridging and regular bus services have stopped, SBS Transit said in a follow-up tweet at 8.17am.

There was also no train services on the Punggol LRT line from 6.08am but the services resumed at about 7am.

