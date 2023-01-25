‘No reprieve’: Residents say quality of life affected by North-South Corridor construction

SINGAPORE - Every day from about 1pm to 3pm, the floor of Mr Min Thit Saing’s rental unit shakes due to the construction work going on metres away from his home at Block 10D Braddell View.

The operations executive works primarily from home, so he also has to deal with the pounding and whirring of machines used to construct the North-South Corridor (NSC), a 21.5km transport route that will run right next to the 24-year-old’s apartment block.

“The noise is terrible,” he told The Straits Times in late 2022. “The best I can do is close the windows and curtains, and after a while, it just becomes a part of the background.”

In Thomson Road, Mr Jack Patel and his wife have taken more drastic measures – spending $2,000 to soundproof their 19-month-old baby’s room because the noise was affecting the child’s sleep.

According to the couple, who are both educators, construction work outside their apartment can start early in the morning and end past midnight. “There’s no peace and quiet, and you can’t relax,” Mr Patel, 42, said, adding that the construction has gravely affected the family of five’s quality of life.

He said the oldest of his three sons, who is six, has a sensory processing disorder, which makes the noise feel even louder.

Residents in Ang Mo Kio and Yio Chu Kang also said the construction of the upcoming transport corridor, which is slated to be completed from 2027, has disrupted their daily lives.

Joel Felix Raj, 15, who lives at Block 649 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, said it is difficult to concentrate on his schoolwork with the construction happening right outside his home.

But the secondary school student said he has learnt to live with it.

Meanwhile, businesses near the NSC have also lamented its impact on sales.

At Balestier Hill Shopping Centre in Thomson Road, the facade of the building is almost entirely covered by noise barriers put up by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) as part of its mitigation measures.

Because of this, shops there are not visible from the street and many businesses have shuttered, said Mr Kent Tham, business manager for paint shop Hiap Soon Heng.

Mr Tham, 30, said sales at his shop, which has been at the shopping centre for more than 40 years, have also taken a hit, falling by at least 30 per cent since work on the NSC started in 2018. He said the business relies on its regular customers to survive.