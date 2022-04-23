No more Covid-19 tests for vaccinated visitors to S'pore

Travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer need to take any Covid-19 tests to enter Singapore from next Tuesday.

This will help air and sea travellers save on testing fees and remove the hassle of having to book pre-departure tests before their trips to Singapore.

The requirement had earlier been removed for those who enter the country via the Causeway and Second Link.

The latest move means that the entry requirements for those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will be almost restored to what they were before the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the eased testing rules yesterday.

Currently, air and sea travellers entering Singapore need to take either a professionally administered Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or a recognised antigen rapid test (ART) before their trip. The ART can either be administered by a professional or supervised virtually by a recognised vendor.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said in a Facebook post yesterday that the air, land and sea transport sectors are working to scale up their manpower and operations. These efforts come ahead of expected high traveller volumes, especially during the upcoming May Day-Hari Raya Aidilfitri long weekend and the June school holidays.

"This will take time and I seek the patience and understanding from all Singaporeans and travellers," he added.

"We will closely monitor the local and global public health situation and remain ready to reinstate tighter public health measures when necessary, in consultation with the Ministry of Health."

MOH also said that from May 1, fully vaccinated non-Malaysian work permit holders holding an in-principle approval in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors will no longer need to apply for entry approvals to come into Singapore.

Instead, they will need to book a slot to undergo onboarding upon arrival. The process, which can take up to four days, will include medical examinations, vaccination verification and a settling-in programme.

The Ministry of Manpower, the Building and Construction Authority and the Singapore Economic Development Board said in a joint statement that employers must ensure their non-Malaysian work permit holders are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Eligible workers must have undergone the pre-departure preparatory programme, which comprises a two-day Covid-19 testing regime, before entering Singapore.

Rules will, however, not be eased for travellers who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and are aged 13 and above.