No fire but sprinklers in MCE tunnel activated; LTA probing cause

The water-based firefighting system in the eastbound tunnel of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) was set off yesterday afternoon, even though no fire was detected.

The sprinklers were automatically activated at around 12.55pm, near the exit leading to Fort Road towards East Coast Parkway (ECP) in the direction of Changi Airport.

Videos showing water spraying on vehicles were circulating on social media platforms, with traffic congestion at the exit.

The water discharge was switched off at about 1pm and traffic resumed.

The Land Transport Authority said it is investigating the cause of the incident.

This is not the first time sprinklers have been activated in the tunnel, which is partly undersea.

In March 2019, sprinklers were accidentally triggered along the MCE after the ECP/Fort Road entrance.

In May 2017, sprinklers before the exit to Fort Road were accidentally set off.

And in April 2015, a contractor working in the tunnel accidentally activated the water-based firefighting system.

Separately, a section of the eastbound MCE tunnel was closed for two hours owing to a burst water pipe in January 2018.