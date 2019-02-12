No ERP charges for Upper Bukit Timah Road, 2 gantries on Marina Coastal Expressway during morning peak hours

SINGAPORE - From next Monday (Feb 18), motorists will no longer have to pay Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges at two gantries on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) during certain time periods in the morning.

The ERP rate for Upper Bukit Timah Road, which is $1 from 8am to 8.30am, will also be removed.

This means that the Upper Bukit Timah Road stretch will now have zero charges for the entire day.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced changes to these ERP charges on Monday after completing its quarterly review of traffic conditions on roads and expressways.

Those heading west on the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) before exiting to Maxwell Road will see their ERP rate drop to zero from $1 from 7.30am to 8am.

Similarly, westbound motorists on the MCE going towards the slip road to Marina Coastal Drive will no longer have to pay the $1 ERP charge from 7.30am to 8am.

LTA's next quarterly rates review will take place in May.