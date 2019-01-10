Nissan commits to full electrified range of cars in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Nissan Motor has become the first carmaker to commit to a full electrified range here.

The company announced at the Singapore Motorshow on Thursday morning (Jan 10) that by 2022, all its new models arriving here will be either fully battery-powered or hybrids.

Mr Ron Lim, head of sales and marketing at Nissan agent Tan Chong Motor, told The Straits Times that up to seven electrified Nissan models will be due.

Kicking off this ambitious programme is the battery-powered Leaf, which was launched at the motor show at Suntec convention centre.

Next will be the Serena e-Power, an MPV driven by an electric motor, with batteries kept constantly charged by a small petrol generator. It will be launched in the second half of this year.

Electric models took centre stage at the event, with half a dozen zero emission models being showcased. These included the Hyundai Kona Electric and Jaguar I-Pace - both of which promise a driving range of 400km or more.

They were among 25 launches and 140 cars on display.