New SIA scheme allows KrisFlyer frequent flyer members to use miles for everyday spending

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a new scheme for its KrisFlyer frequent flyer members to use their miles to pay for everyday purchases.

With KrisPay - a miles-based digital wallet - customers can use as little as 15 KrisPay miles (equivalent to about 10 cents) to pay for their purchases at partner merchants, either partially or in full.

For a start, KrisPay miles will be accepted by 18 merchants including PizzaExpress, Challenger and M1.

More merchants will be added, and members can expect frequent in-app promotions and more app features in the coming months, SIA said on Tuesday (July24).

KrisPay is available for download now on the Apple and Google Play Store.

Once downloaded, members can covert their KrisFlyer miles into KrisPay miles using the app's instant top-up function.

Once transferred, KrisPay miles have a validity of six months, the airline said.

To pay for purchases, members need to scan the KrisPay QR code at the merchant and key in the amount they wish to pay with their KrisPay miles.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said: "We are excited to be introducing KrisPay, a novel way for our KrisFlyer members to digitally access their miles at their fingertips, at any time."

KrisPay - the world's first blockchain-based airline loyalty digital wallet - was developed in collaboration with KPMG Digital Village and Microsoft, SIA said.

Mr Jan Reinmueller, Head of Digital Village, KPMG, Singapore, said: "By building on our track record in business model innovation and digital transformation, KPMG Digital Village was selected to help SIA with their customer loyalty programme."