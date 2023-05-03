More fun drives with loved ones: How to get up to 15km extra from your tank

Singapore is one of the world’s smallest countries but there is still plenty to see and do on the little red dot.

To that end, Shell can help drivers like you go the distance. The petrochemical giant has in early April launched its most advanced, high-efficiency formula across all its fuel grades, including Shell FuelSave.

The popular fuel type available in 95- and 98-octane ratings as well as in diesel, Shell FuelSave gives an instant fuel economy of up to 15km* more for every tank of petrol pumped.

This way, you get to do more of what you love with every tank of Shell FuelSave – and for less too. Here are three 15km-long drives around the island to get you inspired.

15km Route #1: Clementi to Mandai

Now that the former Jurong Bird Park has moved around 3,500 fine-feathered residents to Mandai Wildlife Reserve, you can enjoy more fuel economy because just one drive gets you to the newly named Bird Paradise as well as the River Wonders and the Singapore Zoo.

There, you can sign up for private tours like “Bird Discovery Tour” to learn more about various birds in a small group setting. Glamp at Singapore Zoo which now offers air-conditioned domed tents so you can have dinner and snooze to the sounds of Mother Nature… or a trumpeting elephant.