More fun drives with loved ones: How to get up to 15km extra from your tank

Singapore is one of the world’s smallest countries but there is still plenty to see and do on the little red dot.
To that end, Shell can help drivers like you go the distance. The petrochemical giant has in early April launched its most advanced, high-efficiency formula across all its fuel grades, including Shell FuelSave.
The popular fuel type available in 95- and 98-octane ratings as well as in diesel, Shell FuelSave gives an instant fuel economy of up to 15km* more for every tank of petrol pumped.
This way, you get to do more of what you love with every tank of Shell FuelSave – and for less too. Here are three 15km-long drives around the island to get you inspired.
15km Route #1: Clementi to Mandai
Now that the former Jurong Bird Park has moved around 3,500 fine-feathered residents to Mandai Wildlife Reserve, you can enjoy more fuel economy because just one drive gets you to the newly named Bird Paradise as well as the River Wonders and the Singapore Zoo.
There, you can sign up for private tours like “Bird Discovery Tour” to learn more about various birds in a small group setting. Glamp at Singapore Zoo which now offers air-conditioned domed tents so you can have dinner and snooze to the sounds of Mother Nature… or a trumpeting elephant.
15km Route #2: Simei to North Bridge Road
This 15km-long ride will be very worth your time (and Shell FuelSave petrol) as the Arab Street area is bustling with both traditional and offbeat activities and stores.
Visit the whimsically designed Vintage Camera Museum (you can’t miss it as the building is shaped like a camera) and marvel at more than 1,000 cameras, some dating as far back as the late 19th century. Then, swing by Sifr Aromatics, a perfumery that lets you personalise your own fragrance based on your preferred scents. Otherwise, go for the Custom Perfume Consultation and let the master perfumer create a scent for you.
15km Route #3: Hougang to Yishun
Imagine you are far away from Singapore by driving to Ground-up Initiative in Khatib. Go on a farm tour to learn about chemical-free plants and tread through a freshwater forest stream with the sounds of trickling water and birdsong as music therapy. There are also baking workshops for you to churn out artisanal buns from a rustic earth oven in a kampung setting.
After all that walking and baking, head to the nearby Katapult Trampoline Park, where more than 30 interconnected trampolines await. There, you can put the bounce back in your step – literally.
Improved fuels for better and longer rides
With modern-day car engines that typically yield more power, the drives are smoother, faster and more enjoyable.
But all that constant running at high temperatures and speed causes increased engine friction and more dirt to be accumulated on certain components. These factors make the engine work harder to achieve the same drive experience, impacting its efficiency and performance.
Mr Doong Shiwen, general manager of Shell Mobility Singapore, says: “Throughout the more than 100 years of serving motorists in Singapore, we have continued to grow with our customers to meet their evolving mobility needs.”
By removing up to 65 per cent of harmful engine deposits, the improved Shell FuelSave protects against wear, corrosion and future build-up on vital engine parts. This gives an instant two per cent fuel economy upgrade, which translates to up to 15km* per tank, letting you drive further and do more of what you love.
Also reformulated is Shell V-Power, the brand’s performance fuel. It can now eliminate 100 per cent of the performance-robbing deposits and protects against future build-up on key engine components.
Designed with powerful cleansing agents and boosted with three times more cleaning and protection molecules, Shell V-Power will fully rejuvenate your engine’s performance drive after drive, while keeping it running like new.
“Our latest advancement in fuel technology is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation. From our Shell FuelSave fuels helping drivers go up to 15km further per tank to our best performance fuel Shell V-Power maximising engine performance to keep their engine running like new, Shell is committed to making our customers’ life journeys better, no matter the fuel pumped,” adds Mr Doong.
A Shell user, who can attest to the improvement brought about by the new fuels, is Mr Jim Lim.
The 56-year-old has been a Shell user for some 35 years and applauds the launch of the new fuels, which, he says, can “help all car lovers ferry their loved ones with the extra 15km every tank” while keeping the engine in good condition.
“It is a win-win concept,” he notes, adding that he and his family use both Shell FuelSave 98 and Shell V-Power for their cars.
“The cars’ maintenance fees and workshop visits can be costly. With the new-and-improved fuels, it will help consumers like me to keep their cars healthy with less worries about the engine, thus saving more.”
