New service EVCo to offer commercial electric vehicles for lease

SINGAPORE - Companies looking to turbocharge the decarbonisation of their vehicle usage by leasing electric goods and passenger vehicles have options now offered under the brand EVCo.

EVCo was launched on Friday (April 22) at Gardens by the Bay, by a new electric mobility service company, Strides-DST. This is a joint-venture company formed by Strides Mobility, a business arm of SMRT Corporation, and DST Electric Vehicle Rental (Shenzhen).

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in June last year to offer electric vehicle (EV) services in Singapore and the region.

Strides Mobility's expertise is in mobility solutions and service provision while DST is said to be China's largest digital platform for commercial electric vehicles.

Through the EVCo brand, Strides-DST will offer corporate customers leases on EVs, with vehicle maintenance programmes and digital solutions included.

EVCo can also help clients plan their electrification transition, carry out sustainability assessments, and manage their fleets.

Beyond Singapore, the company has ambitions to expand into the Asean region, Australia and New Zealand.

There will be a range of EVs available for leasing in Singapore.

Strides-DST managing director Fuji Foo said at the launch that its offers will be priced competitively because the vehicles are sourced directly from the manufacturers.

In terms of access to charging for the EVs, Strides-DST offers charger installation at the client's premises as well as access to chargers operated by its partners.

One of the key elements of the company's offering with EVCo is the digital platform for fleet management.