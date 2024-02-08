New rules for bicycles, other novel mobility devices to kick in from March 1

SINGAPORE – All active mobility devices allowed on roads in Singapore will have to comply with size limits from March 1.

In a Facebook post on Feb 8, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said that the regulations, which cover novel forms of transport, are aimed at making paths safer.

The devices affected by the new rules are conventional bicycles, non-motorised cargo bicycles or tricycles, rider-only tricycles and recumbents, which are devices that allow riders to pedal in a reclined position.

From March 1, all active mobility devices that can be used on paths, except for personal mobility aids, will be restricted to a maximum of 70cm in width and 20kg in unladen weight, while those on roads will be limited to a maximum of 130cm in width and 260cm in length.

These devices will be required to have at least one working handbrake. Riders of recumbent bicycles will need to have at least one working brake that can be operated by hand or foot.

Mr Baey said riders of recumbent bikes will also be required to display a bright-coloured flag on a pole of “a reasonable height”.

Novel mobility devices cannot be motorised. According to a circular on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) website, motorised novel devices will continue to be banned on public paths and roads until internationally recognised certification standards for such devices are available.