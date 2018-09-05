New PMD, cyclist safety measures accepted

File photo showing a cyclist riding his bicycle in Bedok.PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

By early next year, the speed limit on footpaths for personal mobility device (PMD) users and cyclists will be lowered from 15kmh to 10kmh, while cyclists will have to wear helmets when riding on roads.

This move follows the Government's acceptance of all the recommendations made by an advisory panel for safer sharing of footpaths between pedestrians and these two groups of users.

The measures will be implemented early next year, the Transport Ministry said yesterday, almost a fortnight after the Active Mobility Advisory Panel submitted its recommendations.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 05, 2018, with the headline 'New PMD, cyclist safety measures accepted'.
