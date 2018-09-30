New MRT trains with tip-up seats now in service

SINGAPORE - If you are reading this on the MRT, look around. The train you are in might have tip-up seats.

These are among the features of 12 new C151C trains, the first of which went into service on Sunday (Sept 30) morning from Ang Mo Kio station.

The other trains will progressively commence passenger service, and all 12 are expected to be in service by early next year.

These new trains are the first in Singapore to feature tip-up seats.

Each car has 12 such seats - four sets of three seats - which can be folded up to provide more standing space for commuters during peak periods.

When folded, the seats allow each train to pack in 100 more commuters, increasing its capacity by about 6 per cent to 1,700 passengers.

The new trains also come with an improved current collector device (CCD), whose shoes are in contact with a third rail that supplies electrical power to the train.

This CCD has been improved to provide timely information to the train integrated management system in case any shoes unexpectedly shear off, allowing train captains to take prompt remedial action.

The new train's livery incorporates red and green stripes against a white background, with red symbolising the North-South Line, and green the East-West Line. The new trains will operate on both lines.

The Land Transport Authority's logo can also be seen on the body of the new trains, and it is the first time this logo is featured on the body of a North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) train.

Student Owen Nicholas Loh, 19, says: "I like the tip-up seats because they will help to ease the congestion during busy periods such as in the morning and evening.

"More people are taking the MRT and this new feature shows the trains are adapting to current situations."

Full-time national serviceman Muhd Naz Farihin, 21, who takes the MRT regularly from his Woodlands home to his camp in Choa Chu Kang, says: "During peak periods, I can usually only get onto the second train.

"Now that these new trains can carry more people, hopefully, I will be able to get onto the first train from now on."