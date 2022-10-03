New mobile app helps make parking in Tiong Bahru easier

A mobile app launched on Sunday can help motorists find empty and cheaper parking spaces in Tiong Bahru in a shorter period of time.

The Breeze Drive & Park app provides real-time information on the availability of parking spaces, as well as what the parking rates are so drivers can opt for cheaper spaces.

The app - developed by tech services firm NCS, a subsidiary of Singtel Group - is powered by artificial intelligence, video analytics and navigation technology.

While the mobile tool can be used on roads islandwide, NCS will initially focus on Tiong Bahru for the next six months.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who was at the launch event at Tiann's, a cafe in Seng Poh Road, said drivers had told her how hard it is to find parking spots in Tiong Bahru.

Moreover, plans to make parts of the popular neighbourhood more pedestrian-friendly meant that some parking spaces had to be removed, she noted.

A 60m stretch of Eng Hoon Street will be permanently closed off to vehicles. In December 2021, the authorities converted 13 roadside parking spaces in front of a row of shophouses in Havelock Road into an extended footpath following a trial.

Ms Indranee pointed out that there are many parking spaces in Tiong Bahru, and the new app can help drivers zoom in on them.

Tiong Bahru resident Song Yong How, 40, who trialled the app in August, said: "Before using the app, I had to drive around the area for a long time to find parking and sometimes, I was still unable to find a spot."

The civil servant added that the scarcity of carparks in the neighbourhood has led to drivers parking illegally, partially blocking stretches of road.

Breeze is the first transport app in Singapore that provides traffic data such as parking information, live traffic flow and changes to electronic road pricing.

It also highlights popular eateries, notable spots and walking trails in Tiong Bahru. This was done in collaboration with Tiong Bahru Community Centre and Tiong Bahru Market Hawkers' Association.

Ms Indranee, who is also MP for the Tanjong Pagar-Tiong Bahru ward of Tanjong Pagar GRC, added that the neighbourhood will see an influx of pedestrians with the upcoming Havelock MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.