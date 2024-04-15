New maritime energy training facility to train workers in handling clean fuels

SINGAPORE – A new maritime energy training facility will be set up in Singapore progressively by 2026 to equip maritime workers with skills to handle clean marine fuels.

The facility is a tie-up between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and 22 partners – including major marine engine manufacturers, trade associations, unions, and the institutes of higher learning.

Around 10,000 seafarers and maritime personnel are expected to be trained at the facility from now till the 2030s, the authority said, as some of its courses and training facilities are already available.

Announcing this at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Maritime Week on April 15 at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said that the facility will take Singapore one step closer to becoming the region’s maritime training hub, where seafarers can gain skills needed to work with alternative fuels.

Spread out across different locations in Singapore, the facility will include a new dual-fuel marine engine simulator to facilitate the training of safe handling, bunkering, or refuelling of vessels, and incident management in the use of alternative fuels, said MPA on April 15.

Other features include the integrated engine room and bridge simulator by the Singapore Maritime Academy at Singapore Polytechnic for crew resource management training, gas and fire safety training facilities at Poly Marina operated by Singapore Maritime Academy, and augmented reality-enabled scenario-based training developed by Singapore Polytechnic’s Centre of Excellence in Maritime Safety.

MPA noted that the setting up of the facility comes on the back of the recommendations by the Tripartite Advisory Panel, which was formed in early 2023 to identify emerging skills needed by the maritime workforce.

For example, maritime personnel can sign up for a course by Singapore Maritime Academy on handling methanol as fuel for ships – Asia-Pacific’s first such course – from April 2024.

The facility will also tap various partners’ assets and training technologies to upskill the global workforce.

Mr Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation, said early movers in the industry need to “secure the right investments” – including training seafarers to operate new technologies – for long-term solutions in the sector.

The organisation welcomes Singapore’s efforts to facilitate collaboration among the stakeholders, including the facility, added Mr Dominguez.

In his opening address at the Singapore Maritime Week, Mr Chee noted the continued growth of Singapore port in the first quarter of 2024.

There was a year-on-year increase of 7.3 per cent in vessel arrival traffic to 792.62 million gross tons, as well as a year-on-year growth of 10.7 per cent in the number of containers the port handled to 9.97 million shipping containers or twenty-foot equivalent units(TEU) , according to MPA.

In all, the port recorded a high of 3.09 billion annual gross tons in vessel arrivals in 2023 and handled 39.01 million shipping containers or TEUs that year.

Organised by MPA, the 18th edition of the Singapore Maritime Week will bring more than 10,000 maritime professionals from almost 40 countries together to discuss key topics such as decarbonisation, digitalisation, and talent development, from April 15 to 19.