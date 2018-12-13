New landing system for Seletar Airport doesn't impose new height restrictions: Experts

Experts weighing in on Singapore's plans to introduce a new landing system for Seletar Airport said that this will not affect the current height restrictions for planes coming in.

Neither will it hamper the development of Johor's Pasir Gudang Port.

The main change from introducing an Instrument Landing System (ILS) is that pilots will be guided using ground instruments so that they no longer have to rely on just their vision.

This is because an ILS system offers a more precise landing path, the experts said.

Experts that The Straits Times spoke to pointed out several inaccuracies in the 90-second video posted by Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke on his Facebook page.

In the video, Mr Loke insisted that Singapore's plans for the Seletar ILS would mean that Pasir Gudang Port would encounter higher risks due to the height restrictions.

He said that with the ILS, structures 3km away from Seletar Airport cannot be built higher than 54m, while structures 6km away cannot be taller than 145m.

He said: "Even a crane would break the height limit. We can't even build tall buildings over Pasir Gudang if we allow that flight path."

But the experts said that with the ILS, the height limit 3km away from Seletar is in fact 93.8m. At 6km away, it is 193.1m.

With a layer of safety barrier added to that, the actual approach path for flights coming into Seletar would reach a height of 200.5m at 3km away from the airport - the same as it is today.

The flight path and height limits are in accordance with safety and operational standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Their other observations on the video: