New Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange to open on Nov 26

SINGAPORE - Jurong residents will get a new bus interchange later in November, when Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange opens on Nov 26.

The new interchange is located along Venture Drive and will be connected to Jurong East MRT station and Jurong East Bus Interchange via covered linkways and a pedestrian overhead bridge. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Friday that there will be fully sheltered routes connecting the three transport nodes.

Venture Drive will also be extended to connect Jurong East Street 11 with Jurong Gateway Road. The extension is expected to be ready for public use in early November.

Managed by Tower Transit, the new interchange is designed to be friendly to those with mobility challenges, said LTA.

It will have features including barrier-free access at entrances, a dedicated priority queue zone with seating at all boarding berths, and wheelchair-accessible toilets and changing room.

There will also be a care room for parents and a commuter care room for those who might require a quiet and calming space.

The interchange will also be home to service 870, a new bus route that will connect Tengah New Town to key amenities in Jurong East Town Centre.

Other existing services, including 78 and 160, will also operate out of the new interchange.

These route changes, along with the introduction of service 870, will take effect on Nov 26.