New initiatives for passengers with dementia or other invisible disabilities launched at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - Passengers with invisible disabilities, such as dementia and autism spectrum disorder, will now be able to get additional help when travelling through Changi Airport.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Wednesday (Feb 2) that it has worked with special needs schools and organisations to launch three new initiatives for such passengers.

The initiatives comprise a customisable step-by-step airport guide, identification of lanyards for those with invisible disabilities and specialised training for staff.

Mr Damon Wong, vice-president of passenger experience, ground operations and customer service at CAG, said: "Navigating unfamiliar places and procedures while catching a flight can be stressful, especially for passengers whose disabilities may not be immediately apparent.

"The initiatives aim to improve the overall travel experience for passengers with invisible disabilities and we hope it makes the airport a more comfortable and accessible place for them."

The airport guide is structured as a social story. A social story refers to a medium with pictures and descriptions that helps people with invisible disabilities familiarise themselves with various processes.

CAG said the Changi Airport Social Story will outline the entire airport journey from check-in to boarding, so as to help passengers and caregivers with their pre-flight preparation.

The social story, which is downloadable from Changi Airport's website, also lets each passenger customise the guide to suit their own journeys. It can also be printed for physical use.

It was jointly developed with educators from Rainbow Centre Training and Consultancy.

Rainbow Centre is a non-profit organisation that seeks to empower people with disabilities to thrive in an inclusive community.

On the recognition of lanyards, CAG said it has trained airport staff to identify two types of lanyards that may be worn by people with invisible disabilities.

These are the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower lanyard and the Land Transport Authority's May I Have a Seat Please lanyard.